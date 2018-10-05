Two political workers shot dead by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Unknown gunmen on Friday fired upon three persons at Habakadal area of Srinagar City, leaving them critically injured.
Witnesses said, the trio were shifted to SMHS hospital for immediate treatment.
However, hospital sources said two of them were declared brought dead by doctors.
They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Mushtaq Ahmad of Habakadal. Reports said the duo were workers of National Conference (NC). However, there was no official confirmation.
Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.
Further details to emerge.