About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two political workers shot dead by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

Published at October 05, 2018 12:13 PM 0Comment(s)4155views


Two political workers shot dead by unknown gunmen in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Unknown gunmen on Friday fired upon three persons at Habakadal area of Srinagar City, leaving them critically injured.

Witnesses said, the trio were shifted to SMHS hospital for immediate treatment.

However, hospital sources said two of them were declared brought dead by doctors.

They have been identified as Nazir Ahmad Mushtaq Ahmad of Habakadal. Reports said the duo were workers of National Conference (NC). However, there was no official confirmation.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Further details to emerge. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top