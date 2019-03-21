Two policemen injured in Sopore grenade attack

Two policemen, including an officer, were injured in a grenade attack by militants in Sopore township of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.
Militants lobbed a grenade at a forces party at Main Chowk Sopore in the north Kashmir district, a police official said.
Government forces have cordoned off the area and a search has been launched to nab the attackers, the official said.
