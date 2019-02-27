About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two pilots killed as IAF fighter Jet crashes in Budgam

Published at February 27, 2019


Agencies

Srinagar

Two pilots were killed after a fighter Jet of Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Garend Kalan area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning.

A police officer said the IAF jet crashed at Garend Kalan, some 7 kilometers away from Budgam town at around 10:40 am.

In the incident, the pilot and co-pilot died on the spot, he said.

Police has rushed to the spot and are verifying the incident, he said.

He said that the bodies of the two pilots were recovered from the site. (GNS)

