Two persons reported missing along LoC in Poonch: Police

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Two civilians were reported missing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, police said Sunday.

Ghulam Rasool and Bashir Ahmad, both residents of Sawjian sector, had gone for some work along the LoC on September 12 but did not return, the officials said.

They said the family members of the two filed a complaint in the police station concerned on Saturday evening.

Police have taken cognizance of the incident and are investigating the matter, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajiv Pandey said.

