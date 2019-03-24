Two people injured as hamam pipes explode in mosque in Shopian

Two people were injured after a blast took place due to malfunctioning of hamam pipes in a local mosque in south Kashmir district of Shopian.
Official sources said that an explosion occurred when some people were cleaning hamam pipes in a mosque in village Chowgam in Shopian on Sunday. “Two people were injured in the blast,” they said.
Two people were injured after a blast took place due to malfunctioning of hamam pipes in a local mosque in south Kashmir district of Shopian.
Official sources said that an explosion occurred when some people were cleaning hamam pipes in a mosque in village Chowgam in Shopian on Sunday. “Two people were injured in the blast,” they said.