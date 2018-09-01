About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two PDD employees electrocuted in Anantnag

Published at September 01, 2018 11:18 AM 0Comment(s)1110views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two employees of the Power Development Department (PDD) were electrocuted while repairing a power line in Dailgam area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday morning.


According to the reports, Ghulam Mohammad Misger a resident of Bun Dailgam and Mohd Khalil Itoo resident of Ara, Koshipora was repairing the power line at Dailgam, when they got electrocuted.

Duo were taken to sub-district hospital Anantnag where one employee Mohd Khalil Itoo succumbed to his injuries. (KNS)

