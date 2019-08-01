Two pc hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

August 01, 2019 | Agencies

''The SAC, which met under the chairmanship of Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday, approved enhancement in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel from existing 8 per cent to 10 per cent of the basic pay, in respect of all the ranks of JKP with effect from August 1, 2019, an official spokesperson said here today.