About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two Pakistani soldiers killed on LoC

Published at August 14, 2018 12:27 PM 0Comment(s)1113views


Two Pakistani soldiers killed on LoC

Agencies

Srinagar

The Indian Army said on Tuesday that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu Kashmir.

On Monday, an Indian army man was killed in the LoC's Tangdhar sector in unprovoked firing from the Pakistani side.


Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: "the Indian Army responded to the unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by the Pakistan Army in Tangdhar."

"Our troops carried out calibrated operations last night in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed."

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top