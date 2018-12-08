Two OGWs involved in killing of police officer arrested: Police

December:
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two accomplices of militants involved in the killing of police officer, Sub Inspector Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir.
Police spokesperson said that the duo have been identified as Ansar-ul-Haq son of Bashir Ahmad Raina of Tikken Pulwama and Syed Saika Amin resident of Pulwama. Police said that vehicle used for the commission of crime has also been seized by Pulwama Police.
Investigation into the case revealed that they were in touch with the militants of HM and had hatched a conspiracy for the commission of crime. Pertinently, Liyaqat Ahamd Wani son of Muneer Ahmad Wani resident of Below and Wajid-ul-Islam Wani son of Muzaffar Ahmad Wani resident of Babhar Pulwama involved in the killing of police officer, were eliminated recently in an encounter at Pulwama. Further investigation of the case is going on.