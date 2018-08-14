Two OGWs arrested in rifle snatching case: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 13:
Police Monday said two OGWs namely Yasir Ahmad Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad of Babapora and Yawar Sultan son of Mohammad Sultan of Shar Shali Khrew have been arrested in connection with rifle snatching case in Khrew.
Police in a statement said at about 1130 hours two persons barged inside J&K Bank Branch Khrew and attacked Bank guard Mumtaz Ahmad with pepper spray and sharp edged weapon in an attempt to snatch his 12-bore rifle.
“But the security guard bravely resisted the attempts made to snatch his rifle thereby successfully foiling the rifle snatching bid,” statement said, adding: “In this incident, security guard Mumtaz sustained injuries and was evacuated to Khrew hospital for medical treatment while the accused persons fled away from the spot.”
Police said consequent upon this case FIR No. 57/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khrew and the investigation in the instant matter was initiated.
“During the course of investigation it came across that two OGWs namely Yasir Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Babapora and Yawar Sultan son of Mohammad Sultan, a resident of Shar Shali Khrew were involved in commission of crime and were subsequently arrested.”
Investigation of the case is still going on, police said.