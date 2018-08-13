Two OGWs arrested from Khrew: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Police Monday said they arrested two Over Ground Workers (OGWs), who had barged into J&K Bank Branch Khrew, Pampore some three days ago and attacked Bank guard Mumtaz Ahmad in an attempt to snatch his 12 Bore rifle.
Ahmad, according to police, was attacked with pepper spray and sharp-edged weapon by two OGWs Yasir Ahmad Wani son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Babapora and Yawar Sultan son of Mohd Sultan resident of Shar Shali Khrew in a bid to snatch his rifle on 10 August.
“The security guard bravely resisted the attempts made to snatch his rifle thereby successfully foiling the rifle snatching bid,” a police spokesperson said.
In the attack Ahmad had sustained injuries and was evacuated to Khrew hospital for medical treatment while the accused persons had managed to flee from the spot, police said.
Consequent upon this case FIR No. 57/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered at Police Station Khrew and the investigation in the instant matter was initiated.
"During the course of the investigation, it came across that two OGWs Yasir and Yawar were involved in the commission of crime and were subsequently arrested,” police spokesman said adding the investigation of the case is still going on.