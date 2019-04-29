Two officials suspended for allegedly involved in ransacking DC Office, Kishtwar

April 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

DDC Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, on Sunday suspended two government officials for allegedly vandalizing the DC Office Complex Kishtwar.

As per an order, the action was taken against the miscreants who were involved in vandalizing and damaging the government property during the protest held April 27.

The officials were identified as Satya Bushan Sharma, Teacher, HS Nagbhatna presently attached in Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Kishtwar and

Tilak Raj, Forester, Nagseni, Range C/O DFO Kishtwar.

The order issued by DDC read as, "A strong protest was held on 27-04-2019 inside DC Office Complex, Kishtwar led by members of Sanatan Dharam Sabha Kishtwar in which a large number of men and women participated.

The protestors raised slogans against the State Administration for its alleged failure to arrest the culprits responsible behind the killing of Chander Kant Sharma and his PSO, who were gunned down April 9 at District Hospital Kishtwar by some unidentified gunmen.

“During the procession some miscreants broke down window and door glasses, Almirahs etc. and also damaged record files besides window panes of two vehicles of Govt. Officers in which two aforesaid government officials were found involved in vandalizing the government property, which amounts to grave misconduct on the part of the erring officials and warrants the invocation of action in accordance with the provision of J&K (Classification, Control and Appeal Rules) of 1956 read with the J&K Govt. Employees (Conduct) Rules 1971,” the order said.

Acting tough against the erring officials, DDC Kishtwar suspended Satya Bushan Sharma, Teacher, HS Nagbhatna presently attached in Govt. Girls Higher Secondary School Kishtwar and Tilak Raj, Forester, Nagseni, Range C/O DFO Kishtwar with immediate effect, read the order.

Further the erring officials shall remain attached in the Offices of CEO, Kishtwar and DFO, Kishtwar respectively during the suspension period, the order said.

Further, Pawan Kumar Parihar (KAS), Additional Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar appointed as an Enquiry Officer who shall conduct discreet enquiry into the matter and furnish the enquiry report within fifteen days positively, the order said.