Two non-locals killed in Ganderbal road accident

July 19, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A motorcyclist and a pillion rider died after their motorcycle met with an accident near Rayil area of Tehsil Gund in Ganderbal district.

An official said that the motorcycle bearing registration number HR22L-5351 on way to Srinagar from Sonamarg when it collided with a truck bearing registration number JK01AG/5369 resulting in on spot death of one person and critical injuries to his pillion rider.

Soon after the accident, the critically injured person was shifted to Sub District hospital Kangan were he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Bhushan (27) son of Ashok Kumar and Gurlal Singh (28) son of Kewal Singh both residents of Haryana. Meanwhile, police has registered a case in this regard.