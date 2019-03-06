About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 06, 2019 | RK Web News

Two Nobel Prizes for literature will be awarded this year: Swedish Academy

The Swedish Academy has said that two Nobel Prizes for literature will be awarded this year.

The decision comes after a sex scandal causing the suspension of the award last year.

The Academy in a statement at Stockholm yesterday said the Nobel Prize in Literature will awarded this autumn for both 2018 and 2019.

The much-awaited award had to be postponed last year for the first time since 1949.

