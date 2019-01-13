About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two narcotic smugglers held in Udhampur

Published at January 13, 2019 02:29 PM 0Comment(s)297views


Two narcotic smugglers held in Udhampur

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Two alleged narcotic smugglers were arrested and a huge quantity of contraband substance was seized from their possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Sunday.

Sameer Ahmad of Doda and Mohammad Farooq of Reasi were arrested after the recovery of 205 kilograms of poppy straw from their vehicle during checking at Jakheni Saturday evening, they said.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them, police said.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top