Published at May 12, 2018 03:55 AM 0Comment(s)840views


Two more Pulwama youth join militancy

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, May 11:

Two youth from south Kashmir’s Pulwama district have announced on social media their joining of militant ranks.
Zubair Ahmad Bhat son of Bashir Ahmad Bhat, hailing from Chursoo, Awantipora, has reportedly joined militancy. His picture with AK-47 has gone viral on social media. He has been identified as Zubair Ahmad Bhat under code name Abu Hurraira.
Station House Officer (SHO) AwantiporaNazir Ahmad said parents of Zubair lodged a missing report in the police station yesterday and it is premature to say whether he has joined militant ranks.
“We are ascertaining the authenticity of the picture which has gone viral on social media,” the official said.
Picture of another youth AshiqHussainGanaie son of Abdul KhaliqGanaieofPanjran village of Pulwama holding AK rifle also went viral on social media.
“We are investigating authenticity of the picture,” SDPO LassiporaGhulam Hassan said. (GNS)

 

 

