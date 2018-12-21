Two more PDP leaders joining NC

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 20:
Two more leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mohammad Shafi Bhat and Mehboob Iqbal are set to quit the party and join the National Conference (NC).
Talking to Rising Kashmir, rebel PDP leader and MLC Muhammad Shafi Bhat said he had recently met NC Vice President Omar Abdullah several times.
“I met my people here on Wednesday. They have left the decision to me. I am considering joining the NC,” Bhat said. “PDP is a sinking ship.”
He said the party’s restructuring was “old wine in a new bottle”.
“Mehbooba Mufti’s coterie is still calling the shots. The new office bearers follow their diktat,” Bhat said. “I was again approached by the PDP but I declined the offer. They sent emissaries but I won’t join back.”
He said in the recently held PDP meet to quell dissent, the party leaders unanimously asked for the sacking of Naeem Akhter, Altaf Bukhari and Peerzada Mansooor, which was not done by PDP President Mebooba Mufti.
He also played down the reports that he was thinking of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Peoples Conference (PC).
“I attended their press conference when a government formation scheme was being worked out,” he said. “I was with them (PC) when a big group of MLAs was in talks for government formation. I had not neither joined them and nor am I now aligned with them.”
Bhat, a two-time unsuccessful PDP candidate from Khan Sahab assembly segment in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has been openly criticizing and siding with the rebel PDP leaders since the party lost power in the State in June this year.
He along with the PC leader Imran Reza Ansari was among the first group of leaders to publicly question the PDP leadership and accuse them of turning the party into a “Family Democratic Party”.
However, Bhat hasn’t yet officially resigned from the party and neither has the PDP sacked him.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, sacked PDP general secretary Mehboob Iqbal said he had already parted ways with the party.
“I am not with PDP anymore. The coterie of Mehbooba Mufti, which everyone thought will be put in a check has again resurfaced,” Iqbal said.
He said he had been meeting the workers in his constituency to decide the future course of action.
Iqbal said the scope of restructuring in the PDP was not possible as the people having presence on the ground were side-lined while few people with no real presence on the ground were running the party affairs.
“Mehbooba Mufti should have realised that her coterie has brought the party to this stage but she is still according powers to them,” he said.
Meanwhile, sources close to Iqbal told Rising Kashmir that he would join National Conference and the announcement in this regard is most likely to be made Thursday.
Iqbal, who had contested the election on a PDP ticket in 2014 from Chenab valley’s Bhaderwah constituency, was sacked from the post of general secretary of the party this week along with Syed Basharat Bukhari and Peer Muhammad Hussain.
The party’s rebel ranks have been swelling since June with former cabinet ministers Imran Raza Ansari, Haseeb Ahmad Drabu and Syed Basharat Bukhari already quitting the party.
PDPs former MLAs Muhammad Abbas Wani and Abid Hussain Ansari have also resigned from the party citing “nepotism” and “family rule”.
Raja Aijaz, the PDP’s another former candidate from Uri, has also resigned from the party while one of its MLC’s Yasir Reshi has also been part of the rebel ranks.
Reshi even participated against the party in his constituency in the municipal polls.