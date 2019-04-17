Two more nominations filed for Ladakh

April 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two candidates from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tsering Namgyal and Dorji Angchuk Tuesday filed their nomination papers for the Ladakh Parliamentary seat before the Returning Officer, Avny Lavasa.

The official spokesperson said from Indian National Congress (INC) Rigzin Spalbar filed his nomination as the candidate for Ladakh Parliamentary seat.

The last day for filing of nomination papers for Ladakh Parliamentary constituency is April 18, 2019 till 3:00 p.m.

