Two more civilians abducted in Shopian village

Javid SofiShopian
Two more civilians were abducted by suspected militants from a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, making it three on Friday.
A police official said that suspected militants on Friday afternoon abducted a former SPO and two civilians from Reban village of Zainpora area in Shopian district.
The abductees were identified as Basharat Ahmad Wagay, Zahid Ahmad Wagay, and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay, all residents of Reban village.
The police official said all Basharat was abducted around 4:30 pm and after some time two more civilians were abducted from the village.
Last week militants abducted eight youth from three different villages of Shopian, six were set free but two were killed.