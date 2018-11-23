About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two more civilians abducted in Shopian village

Published at November 23, 2018 02:18 PM 0Comment(s)1395views


Two more civilians abducted in Shopian village

Javid Sofi

Shopian

Two more civilians were abducted by suspected militants from a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district, making it three on Friday.

A police official said that suspected militants on Friday afternoon abducted a former SPO and two civilians from Reban village of Zainpora area in Shopian district.

The abductees were identified as Basharat Ahmad Wagay, Zahid Ahmad Wagay, and Reyaz Ahmad Wagay, all residents of Reban village.

The police official said all Basharat was abducted around 4:30 pm and after some time two more civilians were abducted from the village.

Last week militants abducted eight youth from three different villages of Shopian, six were set free but two were killed.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top