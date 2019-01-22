Two mobile phones, knives seized during search operation in Kotbalwal Jail

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday conducted raid in fortified Kotbalwal central jail—claiming to have seize two mobile phones without SIM cards, sharp edged weapons, and pen drives from toilets of the highly guarded jail where hardcore criminals and militants have been kept.
Sources told Rising Kashmir that a police team led by SSP Jammu, Tajinder Singh, officials of Jail authority, huge contingent of police men from District Police Lines, Jammu, and SHO Gharota team conducted a joint search operation, yesterday.
Before the searches could be carried, sources said, the mobile phones of all the police officials were seized. “The intelligence agencies had intercepted mobile phone calls from the Kotbalwal following which they became suspicious, and the searches were conducted, accordingly,” said the sources.
They said that during the searches, the police team found two mobile phones without SIM cards. “One mobile phone was seized after police team found it in one of the windows of toilet in Kotbalwal,” sources said. They said that SIM cards possibly being destroyed by its users to avoid any detection by the security agencies, while investigation has been started to ascertain involvement of jail staff.
“There may be the involvement of some jail staff members in providing mobile phones, SIMS, drugs, knifes, utensils, cylinders and other things to the inmates,” said a top police official, while wishing not to be named.
The police official said that the suspected jail staff members are being questioning to ascertain their involvement, while security agencies have also tightened their grid.
The official told Rising Kashmir that not only criminal have taken benefit, but “We have apprehensions that militants might be in contact with other militants in Kashmir valley.”
Pertinently two jail break attempts were also happened in Kotbalwal Central Jail. In one incident, some inmates (militants) who had had dug a tunnel under the central hail which was detected by the security agencies before the ‘militants’ could have used it to escape from Kotbalwal jail in 1999.
Sajjad Afgani, a foreign militant, was killed by the CRPF when they detected the tunnel. In second jail break incident, three Pakistani militants had also escaped from Kotbalwal central jail in the past.