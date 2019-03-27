Two minor students go missing in Bandi Payeen Baramulla

March 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Two school children have gone missing in Bandi Payeen village in Kandi Baramulla on Tuesday as their families appeal people to help trace the boys.

They were identified as Suhail Sultan Lone, 15, s/o Mohammad Sultan Lone and Mohsin Manzoor Najar, 13, s/o Manzoor Ahmad Najar both residents of Bandi Payeen village.

Suhail is a10th class student while Mohsin is in 8th standard. Both are students of Iqra Educational Institute, Kalantra Payeen.

The families said both the boys left for school on Tuesday at 9:30 am but did not return back.

“They have boarded a bus at Kalantra to reach Watergam for some work. But they did not return back home,” said Mohsin’s uncle Ghulam Nabi.

The families have searched in the nearby villages and area but to no avail. They have appealed the general public to help them trace the boys. The families have also registered a missing report in Police Station Chandoosa.

(If anyone has any information about the boys shall contact the following numbers. The numbers are 9596228746, 9797796382).