Two minor sisters missing: Police

Published at May 17, 2018 11:50 AM 0Comment(s)3039views


Srinagar

Srinagar police seeks help of general public in the identification of residential particulars of two minor sisters

Srinagar police seeks help of the general public to identify the two minor sisters who were brought by locals to police post Bemina today.

Anybody having any information regarding the identification or residential particulars of parents/family of these two minor sisters may kindly inform Police Station post Bemina Srinagar on 9622740520 or PCR Srinagar on  9596222550, 9596222551, or Police Control Room Kashmir on Dial 100.

