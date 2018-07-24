Two minor boys reunited with families in Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
Two minor boys, who had runaway from their homes, were reunited with their families by police in the Kashmir valley, a police spokesman said.
He said 12-year-old Rizwan Ahmad Gorsi, resident of Obhama, Draqlar Rajpora Pulwama and Irfan Ahmad Gorsi (12), resident of Baaagh Sangarwani, Shopian, were reported missing from Dar-ul-ALoom Babul Aloom Budshah Nagar, Natipora, Srinagar for the past three days.
The spokesman said the duo were found in Pakherpora in the central Kashmir district of Budgam by locals of that area who informed police.
During questioning, both the boys said that three days back, they had fled from the Aloom on their own.
Accordingly, police telephoned their parents and after fulfilling the legal formalities, the kids were reunited with their families, he said.