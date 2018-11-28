About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed, three Armymen injured in Budgam Gunfight

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants were killed and three Army personnel injured in a gunfight at Kuthpora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Quoting a senior Police official GNS reported that two militants were killed and three Army men injured in the gunfight that broke Wednesday morning.

The identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, a joint team of Army's 50RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police cordoned off Kuthpora area after receiving inputs about presence of militants in the area.

 

