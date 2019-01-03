About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed, three Army men injured in Tral gunfight

Published at January 03, 2019


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Two militants were killed and three Army men injured in a gunfight at forest area of Gulshanpora Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Reports said that the gunfight broke out after Army, special operations group of police and paramilitary CRPF launched a cordon-and-search Operation (CASO) following intelligence inputs about the presence of militants there.

Police said that there was an exchange of gunfire between militants and forces at upper reaches of Tral. Report said that two militants were killed and three Army men sustained injuries during the gunfight. 

The gunfight, reports said, was at its final stage and one or two militants were still believed to be engaged in the gunfight. 

