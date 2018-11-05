About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight: Police

Published at November 05, 2018 01:44 AM 0Comment(s)483views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Nov 04:

 Two Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed in an overnight gunfight with the government forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said Sunday.
The government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Khudpora area Saturday evening following information about the presence of militants there, a Police official said.
He said the search operation turned into a gunfight after the militants opened fire at the government forces, who retaliated.
Two militants were killed in the gunfight while two others managed to escape, he said.
"A couple of militants managed to escape from the site as blood trails have been seen there," he said.
The slain militants have been identified as Muhammad Irfan Bhat and Shahid Mir.
While Bhat had joined militant ranks last year, Mir was part of an arms case from 2004, a Police spokesman said.

