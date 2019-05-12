About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Satipora area of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Sunday wee hours.

A senior Police officer said that gunfight broke out at Hend Satipora village after forces cordoned off the area following the credible inputs about the presence of some militants. 

He said that during the gunfight both the militants hiding in the area were killed.

The bodies of slain militants were recovered from the site of the gunfight.  However, their identity and affiliation is being ascertained. 

Meanwhile, authorities snapped the internet services on mobile phones in the district.

 

(File picture)

