Two militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Javid SofiShopian
Two militants have been killed in a gunfight with forces at Memander village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.
A Police official said that a joint team of Army, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of Police launched a cordon and search operation in Memander after receiving inputs about the presence of militants in the area.
He said as the forces intensified searches towards suspected spot, the hiding militants opened fire which was retaliated, triggering a gunfight.
"In the gunfight two militants were killed," a police official said.
He said the slain duo were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit.
However, the identity of the slain was being ascertained.