Two militants killed in Shopian

Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with government forces in a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening. A police official said that joint forces comprising 23 para and special operations group of Police launched a cordon and search operat...More
FormerJammu and Kashmirchief ministerOmar Abdullahhas said people in the Valley are losing their appetite for the mainstream parties whose political space has "shrunk" due to the worsening of the situation in the state. Speaking at a book-launch event here last night, Omar s...More
Attempts are being made through "external linkages" to "revive insurgency" inPunjaband if early action is not taken, it will be too late,Army ChiefGen. BipinRawatSaturday said. He was addressing a gathering of senior Army officers, defence experts and former senior officials...More
A 50-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when they were struck by lightning inReasidistrict ofJammuand Kashmir, police said Saturday. Farooq Ahmad Bakarwal, his daughterRafiaand uncleAbdullahwere hit by the lightning inside their house at Kun Darorian village...More
Over 120 persons, mostly truckers, were rescued from Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal road, which recorded the season's first heavy snowfall over the past couple of days, a senior traffic police officer said Saturday. Some of the rescued people, including an aged woman, were s...More
Authorities Saturday relaxed curfew for two hours in Kishtwar town after a high-level meeting of officers on the killing of BJP leader and his brother. Officials said the curfew was relaxed for two hours from 2:30 pm in the town. Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar held meetin...More
The snowfall on Saturday has damaged apple orchards in Sangerwani village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district. Local residents said that snow has damaged hundreds of apple trees in the village, where till 2:40 PM around 8 inch snow was recorded. “The snow damaged apple...More
Seven flights were cancelled at Srinagar Airport after snowfall in Kashmir Valley. According to Airport authorities due to heavy snow fall some flights are cancelled. The cancelled flights are; GoAir G8-213, G8-912, G8-287, G8-224 & G8-697 and Indigo: 6E-478 & 6E-2...More
Flight operations were temporarily suspended at Srinagar Airport after snowfall in Kashmir on Saturday. "Landing/take-off [of flights] temporarily suspended at Srinagar airport due to bad weather/snowfall," said the Information department on Twitter. It said "Flights lined ...More
General officer commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lt Gen A K Bhatt Saturday said that the militant recruitment has seen a decrease during past two months in Kashmir. He said during past couple of years the militant recruitment has been persistent in the valley. “However, we h...More
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday termed the reports of missing Kashmiri student joining IS as “hugely worrying”. “If this is genuine it’s hugely worrying. Sometimes seemingly small actions have huge consequences,” O...More
The 434-km Srinagar-Leh highway is closed for the third consecutive day on Saturday, due to heavy snowfall at Zojilla pass. According to officials the heavy accumulation of snow on the highway forced suspension of traffic on the highway. They said Sonamarg recorded 1.5 feet ...More
Srinagar received the season's first snowfall on Saturday as cold wave like conditions gripped the Valley due to continuous downpour. The snowfall, which began in the higher reaches of the Valley on Thursday, has considerably brought down the maximum temperature inKashmir. A...More
Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar Saturday arrived in Kishtwar town to review the situation following the killing of a BJP leader and his brother. Kumar is accompanied by Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma and other top offic...More
Shutdown is being observed on Saturday in Sopore town of north Kashmir, Pampore town of Pulwama and Arizal area of Budgam to mourn the killing of militants. Witnesses said that all shops, business establishments are closed in Sopore while authorities had also ordered for clo...More
Local authorities will go ahead with class 10 board examination as per schedule on Saturday despite an ongoing curfew in Kishtwar and Doda townships that was imposed following the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother by unknown gunmen, officials said. District deve...More
After remaining closed for several hours due to landslides the Jammu-Srinagar highway reopened for traffic on Saturday. The highway re-opened after remaining closed due to landslides in Digdol and Ramsoo areas, traffic police officials said. The landslides were triggered aft...More
Curfew continues for the consecutive third day in Kishtwar district on Saturday which after the killing of senior BJP leader and his brother on Thursday night. Reports said Army carried out a flag march in the curfew bound areas of Kishtwar while contingents of police and pa...More
A civilian was allegedly shot dead by Army near its camp at Pahnoo village in South Kashmir's Shopian district in wee hours of Saturday. A police official said Rayees Ahmad Wani son of Abdul Hamid Wani, a resident of Begam Kulgam was shot dead by Army near the fence of 34 RR...More
The higher reaches of north Kashmir’s Bandipora including Gurez valley receivedheavysnowfall while plains areas of the district also received light snowfall and rains on Saturday. "It is snowing in Gurez and Tulailvalley and overeight inches of snow have accumulated s...More
UNSecretary-GeneralAntonioGuterreson Friday called for a halt to violence inYemento pull the country back from a "precipice" and build momentum toward talks on ending the war. The UNchiefspoke hours after the Saudi-led coalition said it had attacked an airbase in the rebel-h...More
