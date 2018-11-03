About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed in Shopian

Published at November 03, 2018 09:01 PM 0Comment(s)1932views


Javid Sofi

Shopian
Two militants were killed in a brief encounter with government forces in a village in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday evening.
 
A police official said that joint forces comprising 23 para and special operations group of Police launched a cordon and search operation in Khudpora area of Memander and as soon as they were approaching a residential house militants who were hiding there came in open and fired up on the search party. 
 
The fire was retaliated and in the retaliatory action  two militants were killed. 
 
The slain militants have been identified as Irfan Ahmad from Bandzoo Pulwama and Showkat Ahmad , an SPO-turned-militant from Harmain Shopian. 
