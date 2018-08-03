Two militants killed in Rafiabad gunfight

Noor Ul HaqBaramulla
The government forces killed two militants in Drusoo Rafiabad area of district Baramulla on Friday morning.
A police official told Rising Kashmir that the government forces had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) launched in Drusoo following specific information about presence of militants in the area on late Thursday night.
He said that identification of both the militants is being ascertained.
Internet services were snapped in Sopore and Rafiabad villages following the killing of two militants.
Meanwhile, the administration has decided to close down all the educational institutions in Rafiabad and Sopore today (August 3) in view of the prevailing situation.