Two militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

RK Online DeskSrinagar
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with forces at Drabgam village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district last night, police said on Friday.
Reports said that Army’s 44 RR, paramilitary CRPF and Special Operation Group (SOG) of police cordoned off Baba Mohalla of Drabgam village at around 8.pm on Thursday.
Sources said that forces launched the anti-militancy operation following specific inputs about the presence of militants in the village, while lights were installed to prevent militants from breaking the cordon.
They said as the forces were zeroing in on the suspected location, the militants opened fire, leading to a gunfights.
The exchange of gunfire continued for sometime and at around 1.am on Friday two militants were killed in the gunfight, sources said.
Police confirmed the killing of two militants in the encounter.
The Identity and affiliation of slain militants was being ascertained, police said.
(Representional picture)