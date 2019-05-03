Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Adkhara area of Imam Sahib in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Friday.

Officials said the bodies of slain militants were lying near the site of gunfight and were yet to be retrieved.

They said the operation was underway.

Earlier, a senior police officer said that there was a brief exchange of gunfire between government forces and militants.

Meanwhile, clashes erupted between youth and government forces near the site of gunfight following the killing of militants.

Witnesses said youth hit streets and threw stones on forces, who retaliated by firing tear smoke shells to quell the protestors.

A youth was hit by a bullet in the leg during clashes, they said.

Authorities also suspended Internet service on mobile phone as a precautionary measure to prevent spiralling of tension.