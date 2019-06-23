Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight

June 23, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Panzren Daramdora area of South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday morning.

A police official said that a joint team of Army, Central Reserve Police Force and Special Operations Group of Police launched a cordon and search operation around apple orchards in Daramdora village at 3: 00 am on Sunday following inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said that as the forces were approaching towards a particular orchard, the hiding militants opened fire upon forces.

The fire was retaliated, triggering a fierce gunfight in which two militants were killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of killed militants is being ascertained. The operation was on when last reports came in.

Further details awaited.

(Representational picture)