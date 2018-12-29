Two militants killed in ongoing gunfight in Pulwama

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants were killed in ongoing gunfight which broke out between militants and firces at Hanjin in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.
Reports said Army's 44RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police jointly launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Hajin Payeen after receiving credible input about presence of militants in the area.
Quoting sources GNS reported that two militants were killed in the gunfight.
The slain militants reportedly belong to Jaish outfit.
Further details emerging.