Two militants killed in Nowgam gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants were killed and several government forces personnel injured in a gunfight at Nowgam in the outskirts of Srinahgar city on Wednesday.
Sources said the police and paramilitary CRPF launched a Cordon and Search operation at around 2: am at Sothu Kothair area of Nowgam of the city following specific information about the presence of militants.
Sources said the forces were zeroing in on the target location when militants fired upon by militants searching party.
They said the government forces retaliated, triggering a gunfight in which two militants were killed.
“In the ensuing encounter two militants were killed,” police spokesman said adding that the identity of the slain militants was being ascertained.
Police said the Standard operating Procedure was followed and no collateral damage took place during the encounter.
“Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter,” police said.
Police appealed people to enter the encounter site as such an area can prove dangerous due to un-cleared explosive materials.
“People are requested to cooperate with police till the area is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.”
Police has registered a case and investigation has been initiated.
(Representational picture)