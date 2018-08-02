About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed in Kupwara gunfight

Published at August 02, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants were killed in a gunfight at Khumriyal area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

 

SSP Kupwara Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said that the joint team of SOG and army launched a search operation in Khumriyal.

 

As the joint team approached the suspected spot the militants opened fire triggering off a gunfight, SSP said.

 

He said that in the ensuing gunfight two militants have been killed.

 

The bodies of the duo has been recovered along with as many weapons, SSP said, adding that the identity of the slain is being ascertained.

 

The operation in the area is ongoing, he said.

 

Pertinently, unknown persons on Tuesday overpowered a policeman and decamped with his INSAS rifle at Kandhar area of Maidanpora Lolab. (GNS)

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

