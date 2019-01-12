About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Published at January 12, 2019


Shafat Hussain

Anantnag
Two militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Katapora area of Yaripora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district.
 
The identity of slain gunmen are yet to be ascertained, a police official said.
 
Local youths have also converged near the encounter site and intense clashes have erupted while mobile Internet has been suspended in Kulgam district.
 
Government forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation in Katapora area after credible inputs about the presence of some militants there. 
 
Reportedly, two militants have managed to flee from the gunfight spot while two others have been killed in a brief exchange of fire.
 
Forces now installed flood lights to trace the presence of militants at the gunfight spot and the operation is still on.
