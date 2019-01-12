Two militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Get - On the Play Store.
Two militants have been killed in the ongoing gunfight between militants and government forces in Katapora area of Yaripora in South Kashmir's Kulgam district. The identity of slain gunmen are yet to be ascertained, a police official said. Local youths have also converged...More
The district administration in the central Kashmir district of Badgam on Saturday suspended 26 employees of Power Development Department (PDD) and Roads and Buildings (R&B) for remaining absent from duties, an official spokesman said. He said following complaints Additio...More
Gunfight erupted in Katapora area of Yaripora in South Kashmir's Kulgam between militants and goverment forces on Saturday evening. As per reports government forces launched cordon and search operation in the Kulgam village after receiving inputs about the presence of milit...More
Medical Superintendent District Hospital Bandipora has suspended an employee while attaching two others for dereliction towads duty in north Kashmir's Bandipora district. All the three employees according officials were found on unauthorized absence from duties. Medic...More
Pakistan will not approach the IMF for a new bailout package and is considering alternative options to tide over its economic crisis, Finance Minister Asad Umar said Saturday. Minister Umar made the remarks during a meeting with businessmen at the Karachi Chamber of Commence...More
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said Indian forces are giving a befitting response to Pakistan which is "frustrated" because it is not able to push "infiltrators". Malik expressed happiness over the successful conduct of Panchayat elections in the state a...More
A three storey building on Saturday gutted in fire in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. "A three storey building comprising of seven shops and rooms this morning at around 4 a.m. was gutted completely in Kahara Bazar in Gandoh area of Doda in a devastating fire," police so...More
Kasmir's frontier towns including Karnah, Keran, Machil, Tangdhar and other far flung and remote remained cut off with their district headquarter Kupwara following the snowfall since Thursday night. Fresh moderate to heavy snowfall was received since Saturday morning. Traffi...More
Police and witnesses say many people are dead in Nigeria after an oil tanker overturned and exploded while people were scooping up leaking fuel. Police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo tells The Associated Press that 12 people are dead and 22 badly burned in the blast Friday evening i...More
An army man shot himself dead with his service weapon in Kulgam district of south Kashmir last night. Reports said Abishekh Roy Kumar shot himself at 34 RR camp in Behibagh area of Kulgam last night “He died on the spot,” reports said. However, it was not immedia...More
The Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district Saturday issued an advisory to public in view of snowfall and slippery road conditions in the area. “All Vehicles playing on Kangan to Sonamarg and Kangan to Wangth Narnanagh , kac...More
Govrenment forces on Saturday launched massive searches of vehicles and frisking of pedestrians in summer capital, Srinagar, where militants of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) hurled a hand grenade towards a CRPF picket in Lal Chowk on late Friday evening. Despite chilly weather cond...More
Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday claimed to have arrested a man for allegedly harassing a girl in this south Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. The arrest came after Police had requested the girl to approach women’s police station Anantnag following a recen...More
UNPresidentMaria Fernanda Espinosawill travel toPakistannext week with an aim to strengthen theworldbody's ties with the country to promotemultilateralism. Espinosa will travel toPakistanfrom January 18-22 at the invitation of thePakistanGovernment, theUnited NationsGeneral ...More
The traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway was suspended on Saturday after heavy snowfall at Jawahar Tunnel, officials. “Snowing heavily at Jawahar Tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, vehicular movement stopped. @JmuKmrPolice,” J&K traffic police tweeted. Earlier, one w...More
Intermittent snowfall continued inKashmirfor the second consecutive day Saturday, leading to disruption in flight operations at theSrinagarairport, officials said. The snowfall has led to decrease in visibility, resulting in disruption of flight operations at theSrinagarairp...More
An official delegation of Pakistan Indus Waters Commission is likely to visit India for the inspection of projects on the Chenab basin under the provisions of the Indus Waters Treaty. The delegation led by Pakistan Waters Commissioner to Jammu and Kashmir will visit the Chen...More
An 18-year-old Saudi woman who said she was abused by her family and feared for her life if deported back home left Thailand on Friday night for Canada, which has granted her asylum, officials said. The fast-moving developments capped an eventful week for Rahaf Mohammed Alq...More
One-way traffic resumed on Srinagar-Jammu Highway on Saturday after large number of vehicles, stranded since Thursday night due to snowfall, were cleared. However, the Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road, continue to remain closed for the past over a month due to accumulati...More
Widespread snowfall started across the Kashmir Valley on Saturday. According to Meteorological department the weather would improve from Sunday. The official said that the minimum temperatures improved across Jammu and Kashmir due to night-long cloud cover, bringing slight...More
