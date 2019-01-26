About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed in Khanmoh gunfight

Published at January 26, 2019 10:45 AM 0Comment(s)990views


Two militants killed in Khanmoh gunfight

Agencies

Two militants were killed on Saturday during a gunfight between government forces and militants in Khanmoh in south kashmir's Pulwama district.

A police official said that on a tip off about the presence of militants at Khanmoh in Pulwama, troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, launched a joint search operation on Saturday morning.

The gunfight ensued after government forces came under fire by militants hiding there, he said.

The militants had reportedly taken shelter in a government building.

Additional forces have been rushed to the site to prevent any demonstration.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top