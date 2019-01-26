Two militants killed in Khanmoh gunfight

Agencies
Two militants were killed on Saturday during a gunfight between government forces and militants in Khanmoh in south kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police official said that on a tip off about the presence of militants at Khanmoh in Pulwama, troops of the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police, launched a joint search operation on Saturday morning.
The gunfight ensued after government forces came under fire by militants hiding there, he said.
The militants had reportedly taken shelter in a government building.
Additional forces have been rushed to the site to prevent any demonstration.