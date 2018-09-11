About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two militants killed in Handwara: Police

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
Jammu Kashmir Police Tuesday said that two militants were killed during the preceding night in a joint search operation based on "credible inputs" in Galoora area of Langate in Handwara.
 
"During the searches, militants fired on the government forces, which was retaliated leading to a gunfight," a police spokesperson said, adding that in the ensuing gunfight two militants were killed.
"The identity of slain militants is being ascertained," the official said.
 
"Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the site of the gunfight. Search in the area is going on." the official added.
 
Meanwhile, in wake of the gunfight, authorities snapped internet services in Handwara parts while as district administration Kupwara has decided to suspend class work today in GDC Handwara and all Higher Secondary Schools of Handwara, Mawar and Langate Zones as a precautionery measure. 
