Two militants killed in Handwara: Police

Get - On the Play Store.
Sister of one of the two militants killed in a gunfight with government force in Galoora area of Handwara area of Kupwara was getting married on Tuesday. Reports said that the slain militant, Liyaqat Ahmad Lone son of late Ghulam Mohidin Lone had joined militant ranks on 8 J...More
Jammu Kashmir Police Tuesday said that two militants were killed during the preceding night in a joint search operation based on "credible inputs" inGalooraarea of Langate in Handwara. "During the searches, militants fired on the government forces, which was retaliated lead...More
Sister of one of the two militants killed in a gunfight with government force in Galoora area of Handwara area of Kupwara was getting married on Tuesday. Reports said that the slain militant, Liyaqat Ahmad Lone son of late Ghulam Mohidin Lone had joined militant ranks on 8 J...More
Jammu Kashmir Police Tuesday said that two militants were killed during the preceding night in a joint search operation based on "credible inputs" inGalooraarea of Langate in Handwara. "During the searches, militants fired on the government forces, which was retaliated lead...More