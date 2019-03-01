Two militants killed in Handwara gunfight

AgenciesSrinagar
Two militants were killed in an overnight encounter at Babagund village of Langate, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
The bodies of the slain were recovered from the spot on Friday morning.
Earlier, on Thursday night at around 9:00 pm, the contingents of army’s 22 RR, 92 battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanu Babagund hamlet in Langate.
Reports said that the forces had also installed lights so as to prevent the escape of militant owing to darkness.
The gunfight broke out at around 1:00 am soon after the joint team of forces intensified the searches and fired some warning shots towards the suspected spot, they said.
A police officer said that two militants were killed during the course of the gunfight.
"The identities of the slain and their group affiliation are being ascertained". The officer said that the searches in the area is still going on. (GNS)