Two militants killed in gunfight in Budgam's Zugoo

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with goverment forces at Zugoo Arizal in central Kashmir's Budgam district on Thrusday.
Reports that Army's 53RR, police and paramilitary CRPF laid laid a cordon around Zugoo after receiving input about presence of militants in the area.
While government forces were conducting searches, the hiding militants fired upon them triggering a gunfight.
"In the ensuing encounter, two militants were killed," police spokesman said adding the identities of slain militants are being ascertained.
Police said incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.
"Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the instant matter."
Police has further appealed not to venture near the gunfight site till the area is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosives materials if any.