Two militants killed in brief shootout with forces in Shopian

April 06, 2019 | Agencies

Two militant were killed in a brief shootout with goverment forces in Padguchi area of Imam Sahib in South Kashmir Shopian district on Saturday.

Reports reaching a local news agency said that a joint team of army's 44RR and SOG launched a cordon and search operation in an orchard at Padguchi area of Imam Sahib.

A senior Police officer told the news agency that the cordon was launched following credible input about the presence of some militants in the area.

The officer said that soon after the joint team of forces arrived in the area, militants opened indiscriminate fire which was retaliated leading to a brief shootout.

During the gunfight two militants have been killed and their identity and affiliation is being ascertained, the officer said.

The officer said that search operation in the area is still going on.

(GNS)