Two militants killed in Baramulla: Police

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants were killed at Kralhaar area of Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

A police official said the militants travelling in an SUV vehicle on Baramulla- Srinagar highway.

He said that the vehicle was signaled to stop by police and paramilitary CRPF personnel at a check point.

"Militants fired upon police party and in exchange of fire both the militants were killed," he said.

Two chinese pistols, an AK rifle and other Arms ammunitionwere recovered, police said.

The indentity of slain militants is yet to be ascertained.

