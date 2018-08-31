Two militants killed, civilian injured in Hajin

Former Ikhwan commander's houses damaged during gunfight
M T RasoolHajin (Bandipora), Aug 30:
Two militants were killed and a civilian injured in a gunfight that broke out early Thursday here in Hajin area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
The gunfight broke between militants and Army in Para Mohalla area of Hajin when the government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) following inputs about the presence of militants.
The CASO turned into a gunfight when militants caught inside resorted to heavy firing to break the cordon.
However one of the militants was killed during the first assault while the other engaged the government forces for over five hours and was killed in the afternoon, officials said.
One civilian identified as Muhammad Akber Parray, son of Ali Muhammad Parray of Khan Mohalla was injured during the gunfight.
According to witnesses, Parray received a bullet injury in his shoulder and was shifted to a Srinagar hospital where his condition is stated as stable.
Two houses including the house of former Ikhwan commander Rashid Billa was damaged during the gunfight. The other house belongs to Ali Muhammad Parray.
Rashid Billa who was the main accused in Saderkoot massacre was killed by unknown gunmen in July 2017 at his home.
Police said a joint search party of Army and J&K Police was fired at by the hiding militants soon after the search operation was launched in Par Mohalla of Hajin.
The fire was retaliated which resulted in the exchange of gunfire, they said.
Clashes were also going on between protesters and government forces at some distance from the gunfight site.
“The bodies of both militants were recovered from the gunfight site,” Police said but did not identify the slain militants.
Army’s Public Relations Officer Col Rajesh Kalia told Rising Kashmir that the operation was called off after two militants were killed in the Hajin gunfight.