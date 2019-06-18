Two militants, army man killed in Anantnag gunfight

June 18, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Two militants and an army man were killed while two armymen were injured in an ongoing gunfight at Waghoma area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Official sources said that two militants have been killed sofar in ongoing operation as searches are still underway.

A senior police officer said that the army man, who was injured in initial exchange of firing, was shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment were he succumbed.

Two more armymen were injured later who also were shifted to hospital and are said to be stable, he said.

More details awaited. (GNS)

(Representational picture)