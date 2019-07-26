Two medical shops ceased, licenses of seven others suspended

July 26, 2019 | Javid Sofi

The Department of Drug Control Kashmir sealed two medical shops and suspended licenses of seven others in Shar Shali village of Pampore the area in South Kashmir's Pulwama district during a raid on Wednesday evening.

The officials said that during the raid they recovered abortion kits and supply items meant for government hospitals from a medical shop.

The raid was carried out by officials of the Assistant Drug Controller, Pulwama after receiving a complaint about the selling of allopathic medicine by an ayurvedic shop.

"The ayurvedic shop was thoroughly searched but no allopathic medicine was found," the Assistant Drug Controller Pulwama, Dilshada Akhter said.

She said that during the raid two nearby medical shops were found closed which looked fishy and a team was sent for search in the late evening during which abortion kits and supply items under the label of JKMSCL meant for government hospital were seized from a medical shop.

Another medical shop in the vicinity was found operating without a license, she said.

The shops were sealed and investigation has been launched to ascertain how government supply was managed by the owner of a private medical shop, she said.

The officers further said that they seized medicine and records from the unlicensed medical shops and have initiated a legal procedure against the owner.

She said that they will also initiate action against suppliers who were supplying them medicine.

The officials of the Drug Control Department said abortion kits are misused by private medical shops for female foeticide and have been prohibited from selling them without permission from the competent authority.





