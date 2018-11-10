Two local militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Javid SofiPulwama
Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Tikuna village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.
A Police official said that joint team of Army's 55 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police launched a cordon and search operation in the village after receiving inputs about presence of two militants. He said that a during the searches hiding militants fired up on the forces.
"The fire was retaliated leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Two militants were killed," he said.
The police official identified the slain militants as as Liyaqat Ahmad of Bellov village and Wajid Ahmad of Babhara village of Pulwama.
Further details awaited.