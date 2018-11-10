About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Two local militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Published at November 10, 2018 09:00 AM 0Comment(s)1434views


Two local militants killed in Pulwama gunfight

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Tikuna village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday morning.

A Police official said that joint team of Army's 55 RR, paramilitary CRPF and special operations group of police launched a cordon and search operation in the village after receiving inputs about presence of two militants. He said that a during the searches hiding militants fired up on the forces.

"The fire was retaliated leading to a heavy exchange of fire. Two militants were killed," he said.

The police official identified the slain militants as as Liyaqat Ahmad of Bellov village and Wajid Ahmad of Babhara village of Pulwama.

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top