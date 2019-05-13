Two LeT militants killed in Shopian gunfight

May 13, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Two Lashkar-e -Toiba (LeT) militants including a youth who had joined the militant ranks only nine days back were killed in the wee hours of Sunday in a gunfight with the government forces at a village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Police said the joint forces comprising Army’s 34 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF and Special Operations Group of Police launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Hend Sitapora village of Shopian district after receiving credible inputs about the presence of militants.

“During searches, the hiding militants fired at the search party. The fire was returned in which two militants were killed,” Police said.

The bodies of the militants were retrieved from the site of gunfight and handed over to their heirs after medico-legal formalities.

Police claimed to have recovered incriminating material including arms and ammunition from the site.

The slain militants were identified as Javid Ahmad Bhat, son of Ali Muhammad Bhat of Redwani village of Kulgam and Adil Bashir Wani, son of Bashir Ahmad Wani of Waripora village in D H Pora of Kulgam.

Both the militants were affiliated with LeT, Police said.

Javid joined militant ranks on July 7, 2018 and was a category ‘A’ militant in Police records.

He was involved in a number of attacks on the government forces and recruited many youth to militancy, Police said.

He had attended school up to 8th standard and used to drive a vehicle before joining militant ranks.

Adil, 21, a graduate, went missing from his home nine days back on May 3 and a missing report was registered at Police Station D H Pora on May 8.

Six youth were injured in the stray incidents of clashes with the government forces which erupted at different places around the gunfight site.

Doctors at District Hospital Kulgam said they received five pellet injured youth out of which four were shifted to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

One pellet injured youth was received at District Hospital Shopian.

Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of the two slain militants raising pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans before they were buried in their respective villages.