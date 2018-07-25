About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at July 25, 2018


Two LeT militants killed

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants have been killed as gunfight which continued for several hours concluded in Lal Chowk area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani said that the operation ended with the killing of two militants.

IGP said that both the slain militants are believed to be from LeT outfit and the identities of the duo are being ascertained.

Meanwhile, sources identified the slain as Abid Hussain Bhat son of Wali Mohd Bhat of Sazan, Bagwah, Doda and Bilal Ahmad Dar of Khudwani.

Earlier, the gunfight started at Mehmaan Mohalla, Lal Chowk after a joint team of army, SOG and CRPF laid a siege following inputs about the presence of some militants. (GNS)

