Two legal clubs launched at Udhampur schools

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 19:
Two model legal literacy clubs were inaugurated on Friday here at Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School and Government Model Boys, Higher Secondary School under the supervision Pr. District and Sessions Judge K.S. Parihar.
According to an official, Chief Judicial Magistrate (chairman of TLSC Udhampur) Balbir Lal Jaswal inaugurated the clubs formed under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority with the aim to educate and empower the students about the legal rights and give them a medium to highlight their grievances.
Retainer Lawyers Brijesh Kumar and Pankaj Mangotra were also present on the occasion, the official added.
Principals Neeru Bala and Ajay Vaishat of concerned schools along with the staff and students were present on the occasion.
A computer and some legal aid academic books along with steel almirah were donated to the schools by the DLSA Udhampur, the official added.
6-day yoga camp begins at Hiranagar sub-Jail
Jammu, Oct 19: A six-day Yoga Meditation camp started at Sub Jail Hiranagar.
According to an official, the camp is being oragnised by Rupali Dutta and Chamail Singh Yoga Teacher "Art of Living Organization".
During the camp various YogAssanas, pranayams, Kriyas and relaxation of mind techniques would be taught to the jail inmates by highly trained teachers, the official added.